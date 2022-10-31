Colorado Bear Camps Out In Tree For A Week To Avoid Being Caught

Tis' the season for bear activity to be ramped up as they four legged creatures look to scour the ends of the Earth for food to pack on the pounds before their long winter slumbers.

However in this case, a little bear cub got lost from this crew and ended up just hiding in a tree waiting for them to return or was just too spooked to come down.

Either way, the bear cub had been avoiding officers attempts to rescue it but thankfully, things worked out well for all in the end thanks to the work of officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Teamwork makes the dream work, especially in these kinds of situations.

It was important to rescue this cub because without its mother or proper care, it may not be able to get enough calories to survive the harsh winter conditions.

“It is unclear why the bear was separated from its mother prematurely,” ODFW’s statement said. They added that they haven’t received any reports of a dead mother.

Officials warn to dispose of all trash properly and to not leave pumpkins outside for too long to avoid drawing the attention of bears who are ramping up their eating habits for hibernating season.

25 Crazy Wildlife Encounters That Happened in Colorado This Year 2022 has already been a wild year for Colorado wildlife. Check out some of the craziest wildlife encounters in the Centennial State in the gallery below.