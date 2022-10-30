Scotty McCreery's got an adorable football buddy to watch the New England Patriots game with this Sunday (Oct. 30): His six-day-old son, Avery.

McCreery shared a snapshot of the father-son bonding moment on social media, with baby Avery dressed in a Pats jersey, just like his dad. "Avery's first NFL Sunday! Go Pats, buddy!" the singer wrote in the caption of his post.

So far, the singer's newborn son seems to be enjoying football Sunday. In the photo, baby Avery is rocking what appears to be a sleepy smile in addition to his Patriots gear.

The singer has been waiting a long time to introduce his baby boy to his love of football. Though he grew up in North Carolina, McCreery's never been shy about his Pats fandom, which he inherited from his New England-born dad. In fact, the country star is such a loud-and-proud fan of the NFL team that the Patriots sent him a custom baby jersey back in June, when McCreery and his wife Gabi had recently announced her pregnancy.

McCreery and Gabi announced Avery's birth via social media the day after he made his grand arrival. "Never known a love like this," the McCreerys said in a joint statement via social media. "... 7lbs 13 oz of nothin but love. Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God."

Avery, whose legal first name is Merrick, is McCreery's first child.