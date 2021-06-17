Colorado Man Flips Police Car with Tractor Injuring One Officer

A Colorado man is likely facing serious charges after causing a ruckus of such magnitude that one would expect the headline to be proceeded by "Florida man," in the evening of Wednesday, June 16th.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon hours of Wednesday, June 16th in the small town of Blanca, Colorado - a town located in the San Luis Valley in Costilla County, Colorado with a population of less than 500 as of 2019.

Police were called to a home around 6 p.m. with reports of a man brandishing a knife and threatening his family members with it. The home is located in rural Costilla County, roughly five miles from the town of San Luis.

When the officers arrived on the scene the man quickly left the home and hopped on a tractor at which point the destruction began. The man started up the tractor and began ramming vehicles that were parked on the property, including a police cruiser with two officers still occupying the vehicle.

The man ended up flipping the police vehicle over with the tractor, leaving one Blanca police officer injured in the process.

Following this shocking incident, the man dismounted the tractor and fled into the home where he was said to have barricaded himself inside. Luckily, by this point, no other people were inside the home.

The Costilla County Sheriff's Department later obtained a warrant to enter the home, at which point the Alamosa County Sheriff's SWAT team arrived.

It's currently unclear as to what exactly came from the event, but it has been reported that the officer that was injured has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

[KRDO]