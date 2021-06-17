NWS Cheyenne: Storm Chances Return Today, Some Could Be Strong

There's a chance some strong thunderstorms could fire up this afternoon and evening, bringing gusty winds and small hail to portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, daily storm chances will stick around through at least Wednesday, with storms on Saturday being on the strong to severe side.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 414 AM MDT Thu Jun 17 2021 NEZ002-003-019>021-054-055-095-096-WYZ102-107-108-118-119-180100- Dawes County-Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County- Morrill County-Kimball County-Cheyenne County- Northern Sioux County-Southern Sioux County-Niobrara County- East Platte County-Goshen County-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- 414 AM MDT Thu Jun 17 2021 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of panhandle Nebraska...east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT Afternoon and evening chances of showers and thunderstorms some on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...FRIDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY Near daily chances for showers and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms on Saturday will be on the strong to severe side particularly. .Spotter information statement... Spotters encouraged to report any thunderstorm wind damage and hail.

16/945PM: Take a look at your 2-Day forecast! Recently wildfires have rapidly increased across the western US mostly in parts of Montana and Utah. If you see smoke, that's most likely where it could be coming from. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday afternoon. Check the weather forecast before you travel to get the latest updates. Cheers!

