Kenny Chesney Coming To Denver In 2022

Kenny Chesney is the latest country music star to officially announce his return to the road after a pandemic filled year, which forced him to cancel his 2020 and 2021 shows.

Kenny Chesney's Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour will be making a stop in the Mile High City next July.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country music star was forced to postpone his Chillaxification 2020 tour which originally had him scheduled to perform in Denver on Aug. 8, 2020. The show was later rescheduled for July 31, 2021, but the rescheduled show was also canceled.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” Chesney said in a prepared statement.

When asked about the decision behind not starting his new stadium tour up until 2022, he said the following:

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”

The country music star will perform for his “No Shoes Nation” fans at Empower Field at Mile High on July 30, 2022.

Those who had bought tickets for either of Chesney's canceled shows should hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the 2022 show.

Tickets can be purchased for the upcoming show at empowerfieldatmilehigh.com.