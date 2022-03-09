LIST: Cheyenne Area Weather-Related Closures & Advisories

Winter conditions have forced the closure of hundreds of miles of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming, causing many places around Cheyenne to close.

Below is a complete list of closures and advisories that have been sent to KGAB Radio:

Laramie County School District 1

Due to hazardous weather conditions, LCSD1 is activating a snow day today, Wednesday, March 9. Buildings are closed and activities are canceled. Student accounts will be available if students wish to catch up on schoolwork.

Government Advisory Due to Inclement Weather

Level 2 & Level 3 Advisory

The Laramie County Commissioners and the Mayor of Cheyenne have implemented a LEVEL 2 and LEVEL 3 Advisory for all employees residing in those area.

All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County Offices will remain open.

Due to unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions in Area 2 & Area 3, all City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in those areas should contact their supervisor if they are unable to make it to work. Employees not affected are expected to report to work at their normal scheduled time.

For a description of a Level 2 & Level 3 release visit www.laramiecounty.com/snowplan or www.cheyennecity.org.

Laramie County Community College

Due to hazardous weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Wednesday, March 9, this includes both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses. All classes and events are canceled.

For updated information, visit lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels.

St. Mary's Catholic School

Committee of the Whole Meeting to Be Held Remotely Due to Weather

The Committee of the Whole Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 9th at 6:00 p.m. has moved to be held remotely on Zoom due to inclement weather in the Cheyenne area.

The meeting is to discuss a proposed equal rights ordinance on third reading for the City of Cheyenne. Members of the public unable to join tonight’s remote meeting may still discuss the item in-person at the March 14th City Council Meeting.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. If you are listening by phone as an audio-only participant and want to speak, press *9 on your phone to be recognized. Additional information and instructions can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

The public comment period will provide a time limit of three minutes per public comment. The public comment period, and its duration, will be at the discretion of the Governing Body.

Live streaming video will also be available on the City’s Facebook page to watch. A Zoom link is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Committee of the Whole Meeting (March 9 at 6pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83991990207?pwd=dGcrSzFob1B0S08weU01TWx0MEZiUT09

Password: CW03092022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 839 9199 0207

Passcode: 5237949828

