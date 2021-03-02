Coroner: Autopsy Results ‘Pending’ in Cheyenne Boy’s Death

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid says a statement by Cheyenne police that autopsy results showed "there wasn't a conclusive cause of death" in the case of Athian Rivera, the missing 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster, simply isn't true.

"There are no autopsy reports. They have not come back yet," Reid told KGAB Radio Tuesday morning. "I wanted to make sure you knew the truth."

Reid issued the following statement:

As of today, autopsy results for the two-year-old baby boy found deceased on February 19, 2021 have not been received and are still pending further investigation. It is normal protocol for a case to take six to eight weeks for findings in determining the cause and manner of death. The Laramie County Coroner's Office in conjunction with the contracted Forensic Pathologist determine the cause and manner of death on all cases.

Police have recommended Rivera's mother's boyfriend Wyatt Lamb, who's being held on unrelated warrants, be charged with murder and aggravated child abuse in the toddler's death, but the District Attorney's Office has yet to charge him.

District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove declined to comment, but Reid says the delay in filing is likely due to the fact that no autopsy reports have come back yet.

"I think we will eventually (find out what happened)," said Reid.