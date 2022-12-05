LoCash have new music and a new sports-themed reality television show in their sights for 2023. The country duo tell Taste of Country that they're producing the series.

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas visited with ToC before the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville.

"It’s really about giving some guys their fair shot. We know that feeling all too well," Brust says.

Fans of LoCash can appreciate how they're the guys to rep gettin a fair shot, as they themselves have fought for one for nearly 15 years. In 2015 they notched their first radio hit with "I Love This Life" and followed it with several more, including "One Big Country Song" in 2020. Still, they've never been regulars on ACM and CMA ballot sheets.

Do LoCash feel overlooked themselves?

"Sometimes," Brust admits. "But we’re nominated this year so that feels good. Don’t feel overlooked right now."

Musically, the two friends say a patriotic song called "Three Favorite Colors" will drop soon. They're also set to tour with Kane Brown on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour in 2023. Lucas adds that he hopes the new show will materialize in 2023. If you're curious, Lucas is the better athlete of them, especially when it comes to baseball.