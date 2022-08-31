Kane Brown has a busy tour schedule in place for this year, and he has added more to his plate for spring 2023 with the newly announced U.S. leg of the Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

The 24-date tour will kick off March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich., after which it will run through the midwest, the southern and the western United States, wrapping up in Greenwood Village, Colo., on June 10.

Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash will join as openers.

Brown announced the news on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 31), writing, "LETS GOOOO!!!!"

Lynch also revealed the news to his fans, sharing that he is "pumped to head out" with Brown, and LoCash shared a similar message on their accounts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 9. Fans can visit Brown's website to register for pre-sale access, with the pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10AM ET. Find Kane Brown tickets here.

The run serves as the U.S. version of the tour, following the previously announced 23-date international leg. The international Drunk or Dreaming Tour runs September 2022 through January 2023, visiting Australia, Canada, the U.K. and Europe. Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker are joining him on that fall leg.

In addition to prepping for a year of touring, Brown will release his third studio album, Different Man, on Sept. 9. The tour is named after the album track "Drunk or Dreamin.'" The singer performed another album track, "Grand," at the MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28).

Kane Brown's 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour Dates:

March 16 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena+

March 17 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center+

March 18 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

March 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena+

March 24 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena+

March 25 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena+

March 30 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena+

March 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena+

April 1 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena+

April 13 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena+

April 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center+

April 15 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center+

April 20 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Stanford PREMIER Center+

April 21 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument+

April 23 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center+

April 27 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center+

May 6 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena+

May 12 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center+

May 18 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena+

May 19 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Fieldhouse+

May 20 — Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark Arena+

June 2 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amp*

June 3 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amp*

June 10 — Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

+ with Dustin Lynch

* with Gabby Barrett

