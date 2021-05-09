Plenty of country artists are the children of stars -- and every so often, those children take to the stage to perform with their famous parents. Sometimes it's a one-off, once-in-a-lifetime event, but occasionally, these parent-child combinations turn into lasting musical partnerships.

From epic duets between Kelly Clarkson and her mother-in-law Reba McEntire to the decades-spanning career of the Judds, moms and daughters rule in country music. Below, The Boot rounds up five of the genre's greatest mother-daughter collaborations: