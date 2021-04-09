5 Country Collaborations That Prove Siblings Make the Best Bandmates

Each year, April 10 is recognized as National Siblings Day. The holiday was created by a woman named Claudia Evart, who lost her siblings, Lisette and Alan, early in life in two different incidents. Though it's not an official holiday -- it's not a federally recognized holiday, like Mother's Day and Father's Day -- it's a good day to have; after all, why not celebrate the whole family?

In recognition of this sweet day, The Boot has compiled some of the best collaborations from country stars and their sibling(s). Of course, there are plenty of siblings in the genre who regularly perform together, but these five moments focus on more one-off moments: a special performance together, a collaborative album and such.