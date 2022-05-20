Lainey Wilson has just released a new video for her new song, "Heart Like a Truck." Will she land at the top of Taste of Country's rundown of the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Wilson's new video is facing competition from Elle King and Dierks Bentley, Kassi Ashton, and Hayden Haddock with Jon Wolfe. Who's got your vote this week?

Home Free regain the top spot on the countdown this week, pushing Caroline Jones down to No. 2. Travis Denning also jumps into the Top 10 at No. 9, while Shelby Darrall rejoins the countdown at No. 10.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.