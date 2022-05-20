Let’s Find Out What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend

Well, it's a snowy start to our weekend, but it'll turn around throughout the weekend, kind of. But, let's not dwell on the snow that we got(we needed the moisture at least) let's take a look at all the fun things you can get into this weekend, just, ya know, keep your Bermuda shorts in the closet. You won't need them this weekend.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

Jim Wilkinson will be taking the stage at Black Tooth Brewing tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm. Grab a locally brewed beer and enjoy some tunes to kick off your weekend.

Final Weekend For Cabaret At The Atlas Theater

I feel like this run has gone really quickly, Cheyenne Little Theatre did a great job setting up this production. And, they went big with it as Cabaret is a total fan favorite.

Big Skillet At The Outlaw Saloon

Check out Big Skillet, they're this week's band at the Outlaw Saloon. Should be a good time to strut your stuff on the dance floor, play pool or more.

Live Music At The Office Bar And Grill

The Office has a Cheyenne favorite playing tonight from 7 pm to 9 pm, Josh Gonzales. You might remember him from playing at Fridays On The Plaza last year. This should be a great show in the Executive Lounge.

Diners Drive-Ins And Dives Watch Along With Double Dub's And Freedom's Edge

It's been the talk of Cheyenne and Laramie with Double Dub's getting their time in the spotlight for their awesome food! They made it on DDD and Freedom's Edge will roll out the red carpet tonight to show the episode.

Comedy Night At The Metropolitan Downtown

This should be a fun night, enjoy some great cocktails and comedy at the Met. The event kicks off at 8 pm and runs until 9:30.

Beer And Paint Night At Black Tooth Brewing

This looked like a really fun event last time when everyone painted Bigfoot. They're going to run it back tonight from 5 pm to 8 pm.

