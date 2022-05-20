Laramie Softball Wins, Soccer Loses, Track Competes at State

It was mixed results for Laramie High School teams on the first day of the spring state championship weekend.

Laramie softball won their first-round game in Gillette, while both soccer teams suffered difficult losses, and the track team dealt with difficult conditions and placed in one relay race.

Get our free mobile app

LHS Softball

The first-ever state tournament appearance for the Lady Plainsmen softball team started well, as LHS bounced the West Conference top seed Cody Fillies, 14-1.

Laramie held a 3-0 lead and scored six runs in the fourth inning. That made it 9-0, LHS. The two big hits were a Kailyn Ruckman two-run double and Emily Loya’s two-run single. Janey Adair allowed one run on three hits over five innings. She struck out 12 Cody batters.

Friday's games were delayed by two hours as of 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

LHS will play Thunder Basin at noon in a winner’s bracket game on Friday. Coverage at 11:50 a.m. on KOWB (AM 1290) and the KOWB app.

LHS Soccer

Both teams lost in shootouts to Rock Springs on Thursday in the first round of the state soccer tournament in Cheyenne.

The Laramie girls took defending champion Rock Springs to the wire. It was 3-3 through regulation and OT. The Tigers won the shootout, 3-1.

The girls play Sheridan in a loser-out match at 11 a.m. at Cheyenne East’s Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The Plainsmen suffered the same fate. They played Rock Springs to a 0-0 tie in regulation and overtime but lost the shootout, 4-3.

Laramie plays Thunder Basin in a loser-out match at 11 a.m. from Riske Field at Cheyenne Central High School.

LHS Track

The first day of the state track championships in Casper was shortened by the weather. Laramie scored in both sprint medley relays. The boys were runner-up with a time of 3:36.22. The girls placed fourth at 4:25.65.

The Plainsmen are tied for fourth with 8 team points, while the ladies are tied for eighth with 5 team points.

Day two is underway in Casper with a revised schedule you can find at WyoPreps.com.