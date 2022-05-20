12:12 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions.

11:34 A.M. UPDATE:

Eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne has reopened to all traffic.

The westbound lanes remain closed due to winter conditions.

As of 9:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in five to seven hours.

9:42 A.M. UPDATE:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 6 a.m., WYDOT estimated it would take crews six to eight hours to get the interstate back open.

All lanes near Elk Mountain at milepost 253 are also blocked due to a crash.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

