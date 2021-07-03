Country stars work hard on the road, traveling around to perform for their fans. But when they have some time off, a lot of your favorite country singers like to relax and spend their downtime in pretty spectacular surroundings — and some of them pass their downtime by vacationing in their jaw-dropping beach houses.

Some of the most iconic artists in country music history are among those own mind-boggling beach homes, including classic era superstars, two legendary country couples and one of the biggest arena-filling superstars of the modern era.

Country singers own staggering beach houses in far-flung locales including Florida, California and the Bahamas. One of the most amazing celebrity beach retreats you'll see in the pictures below is actually an entire private island that's only accessible by air or sea!

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside country stars' most spectacular beach houses.

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House Jason Aldean 's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 's former beachside house in Malibu offered a gorgeous vacation paradise for the country music power couple to relax.

Brooks and Yearwood bought their 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,200-square-foot house in Malibu for slightly less than $5 million in June of 2008. The house itself is fairly modest, but very well-appointed, featuring an open floor plan.

The living room boasts a corner fireplace and multiple sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen includes marble countertops, while skylights offer plenty of natural California sunlight. The den features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on either side of a fireplace of white brick.

The backyard is spectacular, featuring a loggia, an outdoor fireplace, a half-court basketball court and elaborate landscaping. The house provides direct access to the world-famous Malibu beach via a set of steps.

The couple sold the house in Malibu in late 2016 for $7 million.

See Inside Tammy Wynette’s Lavish Florida Beachside Estate Tammy Wynette ’s former beachside estate in Jupiter, Fla., is a house fit for the First Lady of Country Music.

Wynette owned the spectacular home from 1976 to 1981. The property boasts incredible ocean views. The 6400-square-foot house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Wynette sold it for $625,000, but the most recent owners asked $7 million for the beautiful property. It was built in 1972 and boasts a gourmet kitchen, patio and an indoor pool, and of course, walking access to the beach. The luxury home ultimately sold for $5.9 million.

See Inside Glen Campbell's $4.5 Million Malibu Estate Glen Campbell and his wife, Kim Campbell, purchased their 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,540-square-foot Tuscany-style estate in Malibu, Calif., for $3,425,000 in May of 2005. The house sits on just over an acre of prime California real estate, with the Pacific Ocean visible in the distance.

The interior of the home includes a lavishly decorated living room with a stone floor, exposed beams and vaulted ceilings and a corner fireplace. It's one of three total fireplaces in the house, which also features an elaborate kitchen, a two-car garage, a library, an office and a music/media room.

A number of the rooms open onto a series of shaded terraces and patios that overlook the spectacular backyard, which is terraced down to an infinity pool and spa. An outdoor living room with a trellis and a massive outdoor fireplace complete the back of the property, while a massive stone turret is among the most eye-catching aspects of the structure.

See Inside Shania Twain's Spectacular Beachfront Mansion Shania Twain owns a spectacular waterfront mansion in the Bahamas that offers plenty of time away from prying eyes.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,000-square-foot mansion in the Bahamas is situated on a 1-acre lot that offers 150 feet of beachfront in the exclusive Old Fort Bay gated community in West Nassau. Its amenities include mahogany-lined walls and bookcases in the second-floor master suite, as well as spectacular ocean views.

The house also includes guest bedrooms with views of the beach and the canal, as well as a kitchen with a breakfast nook, butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances. That leads out to a covered outdoor patio and an access gate to the beach.

The luxury home's exterior amenities include a pool house with bathroom and shower facilities. There's also a guest apartment, a laundry room and a generator with an auto transfer switch. The property also offers the use of a dock slip that can accommodate a 40-foot boat.

See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion Jimmy Buffett sure knows how to live the good life. His former 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in Palm Beach is exactly the kind of laid-back home you'd expect the superstar to relax in when he's off the road.

The interior centers around a combined dining and living room with eye-popping vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as striking, centered around a sparkling pool of deep cobalt blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby.