COVID-19 Deaths in Wyoming Drop for 2nd Straight Week

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths, a decline of 42.86% that followed a drop of 30% a week earlier.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 123,119 lab-confirmed cases, 32,993 probable cases, and 1,791 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.87% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older, and at least 50.64% have involved people with underlying health conditions.

Laramie and Natrona counties have recorded the most deaths, 287 and 269, respectively.

