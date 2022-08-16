Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead.

The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.

The patrol says 59-year-old Iowa resident Thomas Brown was riding south when his Harley-Davidson trike went off the right side of the highway, through the right-of-way fence, and up a slight slope before becoming tangled in a barbwire fence.

Brown was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries.

So far this year, there have been 12 motorcycle fatalities in Wyoming, half of which have occurred this month.

