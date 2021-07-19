Cowboy Cash is Back for the Farmers Market

Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) will be distributing more Cowboy Cash, in the form of downtown gift certificates, to University of Wyoming (UW) students, faculty, and staff this summer at the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market.

In 2020, $40,000 worth of Cowboy Cash and $32,000 in downtown gift certificates circulated through downtown businesses.

This summer, LMSA will be distributing $30,000 worth of Cowboy Cash and Farmers Market Tokens on July 23, August 6, August 20, September 3, and September 17.

The expiration date for all Cowboy Cash is September 30th to provide businesses a financial boost during this important time of economic recovery.