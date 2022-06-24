Downtown Farmer’s Market Season Starts TODAY

Ah, summer. One of the best things about summers in Laramie is the arrival of Farmer's Markets. What could be better than locally made crafts, fresh produce, and a stroll through scenic Downtown Laramie?

Every year, I wait for Farmer's Market season to arrive. And yes, it's finally here! Laramie happens to have two markets, with the Albany County Fairgrounds Summer Market Days starting earlier this month. And as of today, the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market returns to the city.

The First Market Day of the Season

The First Market Day kicks off the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market for a season that lasts from late June through September. Marketgoers can shop products from local vendors while enjoying the mild summer evenings of the Gem City.

The Farmer's Market usually features live music; today is no exception. Wyoming native Jake Haffey will perform his rock-reggae-folk mix of music for the crowds at the market.

What Can You Find at the Farmer's Market?

Vendors at the market carry goods that include fresh fruits and vegetables, bread and pastries, homemade crafts, and more. This year, to-go meals and seasonal cocktails are also listed as some of the market's offerings.

Returning vendors vary each week. Tonight's vendors include Altitude Chop House and Brewery, Anong's, several bakeries, salsa, soap, and honey vendors.

Laramie Farmer's Market Schedule

The Laramie Farmer's Market occurs annually from late June to late September. Here's the info for the 2022 Market.

When: Every Friday starting June 24 and ending September 30. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. (Note: No market on July 8.)

Every Friday starting June 24 and ending September 30. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. (Note: No market on July 8.) Where: North of Depot Park in the Parking Lot on S. 1ST ST.

North of Depot Park in the Parking Lot on S. 1ST ST. Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click here.