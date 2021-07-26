Cowboy Shuttle Is THE BEST Way To Get To Cheyenne Frontier Days
There are multiple options for you to figure out how to get to Frontier Park and enjoy Cheyenne Frontier Days. You can use rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft, taxis, or random transits through town. You can also drive around, obsessively trying to find that perfect spot to part in, in, or near Frontier Park (lots of neighborhood yards open up for you to park in, be courteous if you do this, no burnouts!). There's an easier way.
Visit Cheyenne and Downtown Cheyenne (Downtown District Authority) teamed up again this year for the Cowboy Shuttle. Now, this sounds like an incredible dance move that you would do during a night show, but it's also a really efficient way to get around Cheyenne during Cheyenne Frontier Days. You have two options to be picked up to head out to Frontier Park, you can be picked up at the Downtown Depot or the Park and Ride area off Missile Drive.
Here's the skinny on how it works. If you want to be picked up Downtown, you can park in the City Parking Garage(Jack Spiker) then boogie over to the Downtown Depot Plaza and look for the Trolley. The shuttle leaves the Depot at 20 after every hour. You can also be picked up at the Park And Ride area off Missile Drive(just make sure you're getting on a trolley, otherwise it's 10 bucks per carload instead of $1.50!). Park and Ride is picked up on the hour every hour. And if you're leaving Frontier Park, the trolley picks you up on the 40 of each hour.
The cool part is it's just a buck fifty for your trip and they'll come back for you. You won't be awkwardly standing outside Frontier Park with your phone, waving it like a maniac, trying to find your driver. Do keep in mind that the service ends at 7 pm Monday thru Saturday and 5 pm on Sunday. But, hey, you get to ride on a sweet trolley. That's fun!