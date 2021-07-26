First Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Is Monday Morning

The first of three free Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts is slated for this morning [July 26] FROM 7-9 a.m. at the Cheyenne Deport Plaza.

The free breakfasts are an annual CFD tradition, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne.

Started as an emergency preparedness drill in 1952, the three free CFD pancake breakfasts are not only a much-loved tradition, they are a chance for the Kiwanis Club to show Civil Defense just how many people they can feed in a short period of time.

The single-day record was registered on Wednesday, July 24, 1996, during the 100th anniversary of CFD where 16,897 people were served. The weekly record was broken that same year when 39,111 were fed in a combined serving time of eight hours and ten minutes.

With big crowds expected this year after Frontier Days was canceled last year for the first time in its history, there was some speculation that we could see a record-setting number of breakfast goers.

This year, volunteers will serve up more than 100,000 pancakes along with 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup, 3,000 pounds of ham, 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee.

First Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Parade Marches Through Cheyenne The first of four Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades of 2021 marched through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, to the delight of thousands of onlookers. Saturday's procession marked the first CFD parade since 2019, as the annual western celebration was canceled for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it appeared to be back with a vengeance on Saturday, with an endless array of marching bands, floats, riders on horseback, horse-drawn wagons, and other exhibits too numerous to mention.

The next CFD Grand Parade is scheduled for Tuesday (July 27) morning at 9 am, with additional parades slated for Thursday and Saturday mornings (July 27, 29, 31).

The parades will alternate with the Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts which are slated for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (July 26, 28, 30) at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.





