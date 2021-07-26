What’s in store for unvaccinated players this fall?

"We have pushed vaccination rates really hard," Wyoming's head coach said. "It's not a political issue. Everybody can have different thoughts on it, but I do know if you want to play -- all the upheaval that we had last year with contact tracing and guys testing positive out of the blue -- if you want to play the best way to do that is to get vaccinated."

Craig Bohl has never been one to shy away from that subject despite the differing opinions of many around the country, including inside his own state.

LAS VEGAS, Nev., -- All 12 coaches at Mountain West Media Days were asked -- again and again -- about vaccination rates inside their programs.

Bohl said his team is "well above 80%" when it comes to vaccinations and his entire staff has received the shot.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said last Thursday inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas that if players don't get vaccinated they will have to test on a weekly basis and contact trace.

"There are consequences," Thompson reiterated.

Who will pay for that? Not the league, according to Thompson, who added that the MW forked over $4 million for testing in 2020. Member schools will now receive that bill. Where will the money come from? Bohl said that's the "million-dollar question" but didn't dive into specifics.

There will be no rescheduled games or postponements because of the virus this season. Instead, if there's an outbreak or contact tracing claims a game, the team will be forced to forfeit, Thompson said. That could mean big payouts for teams not able to fulfill television contractual duties.

“The No. 1 defense of the virus is vaccination," Thompson said, adding that eight of the Mountain West's 12 members have surpassed the 80% vaccination rate.