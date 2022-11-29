Cowboy Wrestling Newcomers – Logan Ours

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- With a new season underway, the Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad welcomes a new class of grapplers. Get to know the Cowboy Newcomers through this Q&A series.

Coming to Laramie from Wellsville, Ohio, Logan Ours had an impressive prep career at Beaver Local high school where he was a three-time state placer as well as earning a runner up finish at the 2021 Walsh Ironman Tournament.

Q: What are you most looking forward to going into your first season at UW?

A: For my first season, I’m looking forward to wrestling with all my teammates and creating a good brotherhood and learning from the older guys on the team.

Q: What is one thing you learned in your high school career that will help you to compete at the college level?

A: One thing I learned in high school that I think will help my college career is to treat all opponents with respect and never fear another opponent.

Q: What is your favorite memory from your high school career?

A: My favorite memory from my high school career was my freshman year when a big portion of our team was at states supporting each other and having fun.

Q: Do you have any pre-match or pre-tournament rituals and/or superstitions?

A: Before my matches I say a short prayer. I have said it before every match since I was about 10 years old.

Q: What's the best piece of advice you have been given during your wrestling career so far?

A: A piece of advice that has stuck with me throughout my career is to surround myself with like minded people who want to be successful

Q: Why did you decide to come to Wyoming?

A: I decided to come to Wyoming because I loved the coaching staff, bonded with the guys pretty well on my visit, I love the scenery and landscape of Wyoming and I love the culture and bond that this team has.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete and why?

A: My favorite athlete is probably Jordan Burroughs because he has been wrestling for a long time and continues to get better and learn from the sport.

