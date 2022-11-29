Parker McCollum Coming To Red Rocks In 2023

2022 is winding down and while it's been a pretty incredible year for live country music, 2023 is shaping up to be an even bigger and better year and with the announcement of this guy and this show at this venue, it's just more proof.

Parker McCollum, coming off a stellar 2022 which saw him claim his first ACM and CMT awards is coming back to Colorado and will be performing at Red Rocks next summer.

McCollum will be touring with the Randy Rogers Band, Jackson Dean and Larry Fleet on various stops on the tour. For this particular night, it will be the Randy Rogers Band that will be opening for Parker at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

The Texas singer dropped his first album back in 2013 but really hit it big in 2020 with his song "Pretty Heart". But he's really blown up over the past year with his two biggest smashes, "To Be Loved By You" and "Handle On You".

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. The public ticket sale begins Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. until Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.