Cowboys Sweep the Wolfpack, While the Cowgirls Struggle

Make it three in a row for the Wyoming Cowboys, who swept the Nevada Wolfpack in a weekend Mountain West Conference basketball series.

Wyoming defeated Nevada 71-64 on Friday night and followed that with a 93-88 victory on Sunday afternoon in Laramie.

The Pokes held the Wolfpack to 30 percent shooting in Friday night’s victory. That’s a season-low for a UW opponent this season.

Wyoming nearly blew a 20-point lead in the second half. With 17:41 left, the Cowboys were ahead 41-21. That’s when UW went cold, and Nevada rallied. The Wolfpack took a 49-48 lead with 7:20 left in the game. The Pokes regrouped and went on a 15-4 run that gave them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble scored 15 points apiece to pace the Cowboys. UW shot 41 percent for the game and made 12 three-pointers.

On Sunday, Marcus Williams scored 28 points to lead five Wyoming players in double figures.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 12-1 lead at the start of the game, but UW had just a 34-33 lead at halftime.

Xavier DuSell made a triple with 1:54 left that put Wyoming in front for good. A basket and three-point play by Hunter Maldonado, plus a pair of free throws from Williams pushed the lead to 91-83 with 31 seconds remaining.

The Cowboys are now 10-5 overall and 4-4 in MW conference action. The 10 victories surpass last season’s win total.

UW heads back on the road to play San Diego State on Thursday and Saturday. Thursday’s game starts at 3 p.m., Mountain Time, while Saturday will start at 8 p.m.

Wyoming Cowgirls

It was a tough road trip to Reno for the Cowgirls, who lost both their games to Nevada.

Wyoming fell 60-52 on Friday night and lost 57-50 on Sunday. In both games, UW struggled in the first half and tried to rally in the second, but those rallies fell short.

Nevada shot 60 percent in the first half of Friday night’s game and built a 32-20 lead by halftime. Wyoming pulled within 49-46 in the fourth quarter, but a 6-0 run by Nevada gave them the boost for the victory.

Alba Sanchez Ramos led the Cowgirls with 15 points.

Another slow start hurt Wyoming on Sunday afternoon. The Cowgirls shot 23 percent in the first half and trailed 27-16 at the break. An 11-2 run in the fourth quarter by UW pulled them within 51-46. It was capped by Quinn Weidemann’s three-point play with 2:51 left in the game.

The Wolfpack went 6-6 at the free-throw line in the last 38 seconds to ice their win.

Weidemann scored a season-high 18 points for Wyoming. They shot 32 percent in the game.

The Cowgirls are 6-7 on the season and 4-6 in conference games. They will host San Diego State on Thursday and Saturday. Limited fan attendance will be allowed. Thursday’s action starts at 6:30 p.m., while Saturday’s game will tip-off at 1 p.m.

