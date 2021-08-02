Black Dog Animal Rescue to Host Cheyenne Community Vaccine Clinic

Black Dog Animal Rescue in Cheyenne has announced their first ever Community Vaccine Clinic. The vaccine clinic will take place, Saturday, August 21st. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black Dog Animal Rescue's location at 2407 E. 9th Street in Cheyenne.

The low-cost vaccine clinic will provide both vaccines and microchips for dogs and cats. They will have options to pay for them in packages or a la carte. The vaccines available for both dogs and cats are rabies, while dog vaccinations in the form of parvo/distemper and kennel cough and for cats, the FVRCP (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, and Panleukopenia) vaccination is available. The rabies vaccine is required by law for your dog or cat.

Should your pet ever become lost, having your pet microchipped can help reunite you with them. Black Dog Animal Rescue does not require a registration fee for getting your pet microchipped.

Appointments are required, as well as limited, but you can make one by contacting Black Dog Animal Rescue at 307-514-4024. Pets must be at least three months old to be vaccinated for rabies. For all other vaccinations, such as parvo/distemper, kennel cough, and FVRCP, your pet must be at least six months old.

According to a recent press release, Shelter Clinic Project Manager Zoie Keast says:

We are so thrilled to present our first-ever community vaccine clinic! As members of the Socially Conscious Animal Community movement, we are committed to listening to our community and focusing our services to ensure all families in Cheyenne and Laramie County have happy, healthy relationships with their pets...Routine, preventative care such as vaccinations and microchips are such an important part of a pet's overall wellbeing and we're excited to be able to provide these services in an accessible and affordable way.

It's always important to have our furry friends vaccinated to help keep them free of disease. Make your appointments for your pets today!

