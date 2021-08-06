Crater Ridge Fire Grows To 758 Acres With No Containment

A fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest has reached 758 acres in size as of Friday morning.

And, according to fire managers, there is no containment on the Crater Ridge Fire burning roughly 30 miles east of Lovell in rugged, mountainous terrain.

According to a daily update, there are 112 personnel are assigned to the fire.

That includes:

Three crews

Five engines

Seven "heavy equipment"

Three water tenders

Two large helicopters

One small helicopter

One air attack based in Cody

According to the same update, firefighters are looking at conducting burnout operations should weather cooperate in. They are also continuing mop-up operations along the fire's perimeter north of the Cub Creek drainage and south of Pumpkin Creek.

On Friday, crews are expecting to face mostly sunny and hazy conditions with some isolated showers and thunderstorms heading into the evening.

The area — Sheridan County and Bighorn National Forest — is currently under a Stage 1 fire restriction.