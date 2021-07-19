PHOTOS: Wildfires Burning Across Wyoming

Wildland firefighting crews throughout the Cowboy State were busy over the weekend as fires began popping up around Wyoming.

Currently, federal crews are busy with fires in two of Wyoming's national forests. Meanwhile, crews in Campbell County and surrounding areas had their hands full with a fire burning in grass and timber.

Below are summaries of various fires that sprung up in Wyoming over the weekend:

Crater Ridge Fire - Bighorn National Forest

According to the federal incident management website, InciWeb, the Crater Ridge Fire is burning roughly 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell in the Bighorn National Forest. Officials have not yet determined the fire's cause, which is at 200 acres as of Monday morning.

The fire started at roughly 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to InciWeb 90 personnel are currently assigned to the fire. Temperatures in the low 80s are expected Monday with light winds out of the south from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

The following closures are in effect for the Crater Ridge Fire:

Forest Road 11

Forest Road 110

Forest Road 112

Forest Road 125

Forest Road 144

Forest Road 145

Forest Road 147

Forest Trail 004

Forest Trail 006

Forest Trail 050

Forest Trail 074

Forest Trail 096

Forest Trail 429

Violating the closure orders is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals or $10,000 for a legal entity other than an individual, six months behind bars or both.

Shale Creek Fire - Bridger-Teton National Forest

According to InciWeb, firefighters began converging on the Shale Creek Fire over the weekend. Additionally, fire management has transitioned from a Type 3 Incident Management Team to a Type 2 Incident Management Team.

So far, numerous firefighters have been flown into the fire, including smokejumpers.

While fire can benefit wildlife habitat and grazing areas in the long term, fire managers say the Shale Creek Fire poses a risk to sage grouse habitat, livestock and structures several miles to the east. As a result, crews are pursuing full suppression.

Cool temperatures by midweek are expected to help firefighters combat the blaze.

The Shale Creek Fire is currently listed at 90 acres in size. Roughly 120 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

Heald Road Fire - Campbell County

Fire crews in the Gillette area were called to a fire burning in timber and grass. According to the Campbell County Fire Department, the Heald Road fire is still an active scene with firefighters from Campbell County, the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service and County Road and Bridge Personnel assisting with firefighting estimates.

The fire has not yet been mapped, so it's difficult for fire managers to estimate its size.