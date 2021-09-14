Jana Kramer Sparks Romance Rumors With Jay Cutler

Jana Kramer is moving on from ex-husband Mike Caussin, as recent romance rumors have swirled that the country singer and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are dating.

According to People, the couple snapped a picture together on Wednesday (Sept. 8) during the opening event for the Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar in Nashville.

Their time out in public wouldn’t stop there. Flash forward to the next day and the duo were seen in Greenville, S.C., for comedian Nate Bargatze’s show on Thursday evening (Sept. 9).

While they didn’t explicitly post a photo together at the comedy show, both turned to social media sharing moments from the night. Coincidence? Eh — confidently not.

A source tells E! News, “Jay and Jana were there and they had a lot of fun.”

"They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time," the insider continues.

Kramer filed for divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin in April of 2021 after repeated allegations of infidelity, and their marriage legally ended in July of 2021.

"Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel," Kramer wrote on social media. "Relieved? Sad? But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came."

While dating speculation continues to swirl around Kramer and Cutler, his ex-wife is distancing herself from the singer and actor. Cutler and reality television star and jewelry designer Kristin Cavallari announced their split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.

So how does Cutler’s ex feel about this new romance?

"She does not care and is not bothered, but she has blocked Jana over it," a source tells E! News. "She doesn't have room for this in her life."

Both Nashville locals, Kramer and Cavallari were cast together in the 2009 comedy Spring Breakdown, and have seemed friendly together in years past.

Cavallari is also back in the dating scene, and you might know who she’s coupled up with. Both TMZ and E! News have spilled the news that the TV star is casually dating country singer Chase Rice. Neither Rice nor Cavallari have confirmed this new relationship. However, both live in Nashville and a mutual friend reportedly set them up.

Kramer and Caussin have two children together: daughter Jolie Rae (5) and son Jace Joseph (2). Cavallari and Cutler have three children together, Camden (9), Jaxon (7), and Saylor (5).

12 Country Music Breakups That Hit Us Like a Ton of Bricks: