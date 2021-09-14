The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 39 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 918.

The newly confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An older adult Albany County man died in July. He was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Albany County woman died in June. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Campbell County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Converse County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Converse County man died in August. He was hospitalized and not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Crook County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Fremont County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Goshen County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Hot Springs County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in August. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County man died in August. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Niobrara County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Platte County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sheridan County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sheridan County man died in August. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in August. He was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Uinta County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Uinta County man died in the past week. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Uinta County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Uinta County woman died in August. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Weston County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 67,343 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, 7.33 percent (4,935) of which have been confirmed in the past 14 days.

Currently, there are 212 hospitalized COVID patients in Wyoming, 46 of whom are hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and 44 of whom are hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

As of Monday, Sept. 13, 36.49 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest percentages in the country.

