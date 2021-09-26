CU Student Falls 45 Feet Into Abandoned Mine Shaft

A CU Boulder student was miraculously left uninjured after falling 45 feet into an abandoned mine shaft over the weekend.

According to an official press release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, officials were initially notified of a male subject who they reported had fallen approximately 25 feet into an abandoned mine shaft off of the Switzerland Trail on Saturday night (Sept. 25) at about 11:53 p.m.

Friends of the individual reported that he was uninjured and just needed assistance getting out of the mine shaft.

Members of the Sugarloaf Fire Protection District were able to locate the individual and his friends on Forest Service Road 211A and confirmed that the subject was uninjured, as per the press release, but the subject had actually fallen approximately 45 feet down the mine shaft.

Members of the Fourmile Fire Protection District, the Sunshine Fire Protection District, and the Sheriff’s Office were, fortunately, able to access the scene, but were only able to do so using utility all-terrain vehicles (UTVs).

Using a rope system, the 19-year-old CU student from Connecticut, whose identity was not shared in the press release, was aided in climbing back out of the mine shaft.

The rescue took approximately three-and-a-half hours.

The following agencies assisted with the Sept. 25 rescue effort:

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

American Medical Response (AMR)

Boulder Emergency Squad, Four Mile Fire Protection District

Sugarloaf Fire Protection District

Sunshine Fire Protection District

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group

