Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. UConn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., -- Are you into stats?

Good. You came to the right place.

Check out some interesting numbers from the Cowboys 24-22 escape job against UConn Saturday afternoon inside Rentschler Field:

2,551

That's how many rushing yards Xazavian Valladay now has in his Wyoming football career. That's sixth most in school history, passing Shaun Wick. The junior rolled up 101 on the ground and scored a touchdown in the Cowboys' victory.

4

Wyoming is now 4-0 on the season. That's the program's best start since 1996. That team went 10-2.

3

That's how many tackles Chad Muma finished with at UConn. The junior was ranked No. 7 in the nation before this game with 33 total tackles.

7

That's how many tackles Keyon Blankenbaker registered in this one. That led the team.

10

That's how many yellow flags hit the ground against the Cowboys Saturday afternoon. The visitors were hit with 99 penalty yards, including three defensive pass interference calls on the Huskies' final offensive possession.

35:29

That's how much time the Cowboys held the ball today on offense compared to just 24:31 for UConn. Wyoming also ran the ball 45 times in this one. The Huskies, 28.

2

That's how many interceptions Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers tossed in the win over the Huskies. The redshirt sophomore had thrown just four picks in his career before today, never two in the same game.

3

That's how many sacks the Cowboys registered Saturday against UConn signal caller, Tyler Phommachanh. Solomon Byrd was credited with 1.5, Victor Jones got one and Rome Weber aided Byrd and earned half-a-sack.

4

The Cowboys entered the red zone four times. They scored on every one of them. That included a 24-yard field goal from John Hoyland and touchdowns from Isaiah Neyor, Titus Swen and Valladay

100

That's how many points UConn has given up in the second quarter during its first five outings of 2021. They've been outscored 100-10 in that frame. Wyoming only managed to score three points in that period in this one.

65

UConn running back Nate Carter was held to just 65 yards on 10 carries. He led the team in that category.

3

Joshua Cobbs, Parker Christensen, Ayden Eberhardt and Valladay all caught this many passes from Chambers Saturday. Those four combined for 118 yards.

31

Wyoming was a 31-point favorite against the Huskies heading into this one. Oops.

9

UConn's losing streak has reached nine, dating back to 2019, after the setback against the Cowboys. The Huskies didn't play in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.