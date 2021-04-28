Curt Gowdy State Park Earns Nod as ‘Best State Park in Wyoming’

As the better weather approaches (not today) while we get closer to May and the summer months to follow, you may be thinking of places to get out and about to. We all know that Wyoming has its fair share of parks, but why not check out the 'Best State Park in Wyoming', especially since it's relatively close?

The luxury and lifestyle travel publication, 'Conde Nast Traveler' recently named Curt Gowdy State Park as Wyoming's best state park. And why wouldn't it receive the honor? Here's what 'Conde Nast Traveler' had to say about the southeastern Wyoming state park:

Perfectly positioned between Cheyenne and Fort Laramie, Curt Gowdy was recently labeled as “epic” by the International Mountain Biking Association, with over 35 miles of well-marked trails that both bikers and hikers are free to explore. Visitors looking for a more relaxed adventure can float onto one of the park’s three reservoirs or hang out in one of its twelve developed campgrounds.

Of course, it has the perfect spot in the state, just 24 miles west of Cheyenne, and 24 miles east of Laramie. I suppose that's what Conde Nast Traveler suggests as 'perfectly positioned'.

While the biking and hiking trails pretty much speak for themselves, the three reservoirs that are mentioned (Granite, Crystal, and North Crow) happen to be great fishing spots, water sports, and boating. If you are wanting to remain on land during your time there, there is a free public horse corral for anyone wanting to camp with a horse next to Aspen Grove campground.

So while Yellowstone National Park may get the most attention and may attract more tourists, we have the best state park in Wyoming in our own backyard at Curt Gowdy State Park.