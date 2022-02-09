As the Spring weather approaches, you may be thinking of places to get out and about to. We all know that Wyoming has its fair share of parks, but why not check out one of the top five parks in the U.S. that is said to rival national parks, especially since it's relatively close? Of course, I'm talking about Curt Gowdy State Park.

Sure, we know that the tourists love to flood Yellowstone National Park in the northwest corner of Wyoming, but why travel all that way when we have an underrated treasure right next to us? The travel publication, 'Lonely Planet', has placed Curt Gowdy State Park in its list of '5 Stunning State Parks That Rival National Parks'. Here's what 'Lonely Planet' had to say about Curt Gowdy State Park:

In the southwest corner of Wyoming, 11,000 acres are preserved and named for long-time sportscaster, outdoorsman and native son, Curt Gowdy. Only 25 miles from Cheyenne, Curt Gowdy State Park is nestled in the foothills of the Laramie Mountains with reservoirs and trails. However, what sets this state park apart from others is its award-winning mountain bike trails. Designed using a ski-area model, mountain bike enthusiasts can enjoy a range of routes for all abilities including easy (green), intermediate (blue) or advanced (black). The 35 miles of mountain bike trails connect two of the reservoirs and have four designated play areas for riders to perfect skills and technique.

Not only that, but others have certainly taken notice as well...

Of course, it has the perfect spot in the state, just about halfway in between Cheyenne and Laramie. And with the Spring months right around the corner, it could be the perfect opportunity to take advantage of those mountain bike trails.

So while Yellowstone National Park may get the most attention and may attract more tourists, we have one of the best state parks in the entire country in our own backyard at Curt Gowdy State Park.

