With March drawing to a close, many are looking forward to the warm weather. For me, the warm weather means that I will be freed from the office and be able to take advantage of Wyoming’s beautiful and diverse landscape.

One of the best ways to take in the state's beauty is by taking a hike. And there are some beautiful scenic routes around the city of Laramie that you will have to add to your bucket list this summer.

Photo from Just Trails

Medicine Bow Peak

Located in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, Medicine Bow Peak is located about 45 miles west of Laramie and is nestled in the Snowy Range Mountains.

With the Peak topping out at 12,000 feet, it is the highest point in Southern Wyoming, and the view from the top is well worth the upward climb.

To reach the peak, you have the option to use one of four trailheads: Lake Marie, Mirror Lake, Lewis Lake, and Dipper Lake. Each has a different difficulty and distance, and a map can be found here. The longest trail is the Lake Marie Loop at 7 miles long and the shortest being Lake Lewis at 1.6 miles long.

These trails are considered difficult, as there is a fair amount of climbing up the peak and could be dangerous to the less experienced hiker.

Photo from Just Trails

Gap Lakes and Shelf Lakes

Also located in the Snowy’s, Gap Lakes and Shelf Lakes trails are the trails for the fisherman in your life, offering a leisurely route with many opportunities to cast a line.

This trail is also located about 30-45 minutes outside of Laramie and would be a great trail to hike during a weekend camping trip.

You will be able to access these trails from the Lewis Lake Trailhead. The Gap Lakes Trail is 2.8 miles long, going along Lewis Lake, South Gab Lake, and North Gap Lake.

If you are looking for a longer hike, the Shelf Lakes Trail breaks off the Gap Lake Trail and continues along North Gap Lake.

Photo from Just Trails

Turtle Rock

A three-mile trail right off I-80, Turtle Rock leaves the interstate behind and takes you on an adventure all your own.

This trail is located in the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, going around the base of Turtle Rock, an outcrop of Sherman Granite.

This is a beginner-friendly hike, and a great one to take children on as well, offering the opportunity to take in the wildflowers and local wildlife.

This trail has the added benefit of being 15 minutes outside of Laramie, making it a great spot for a quick hike.

Photo from Just Trails

Headquarters

The Headquarters Trail is part of the Happy Jack Trail system and goes along the spine of the Sherman Mountains.

This trail goes off the Summit Trailhead, which is past the Summit Rest Area and Visitor Center.

With it being located off Happy Jack, it is about a 20-minute drive from Laramie to reach the hiking area.

This trail does have some gradual ascents but offers a stunning view of surrounding pine forests and meadows

Photo from Just Trails

Hidden Falls

One of the more popular trails on this list, Hidden Falls is a 4-mile hike in Curt Gowdy State Park, which is about 30 miles outside of the city.

This moderately difficult trail takes you to a beautiful waterfall that is one of the gems of Curt Gowdy. This trail can be hiked by older children and is pet friendly.

There are several different routes that lead to the falls, just make sure you bring your swimsuit so you can cool off before hiking back.