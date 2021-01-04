Cynthia Lummis Sworn In As U.S. Senator For Wyoming

Lummis for Senate campaign

Cynthia Lummis was sworn in on Sunday as Wyoming's newest U.S. Senator.

Lummis, who is a Republican, replaces four-term Senator Mike Enzi as one of the state's two senators in Washington D.C. Enzi decided not to run for another term in 2020.

The other is John Barrasso, who posted the video attached to this article on his Facebook page. Lummis has formerly served in the U.S. House of Representatives, Wyoming Legislature, and as Wyoming's State Treasurer.

 

