UW President Issues Statement on Sen. Mike Enzi’s Passing

After saddening news of U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi's passing spread across Wyoming, University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel issued the following statement:

“The University of Wyoming is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi. As a strong supporter of the state’s university both personally and professionally, Senator Enzi contributed so much to generations of UW students, as well as to our research and economic development efforts. His passing is a tremendous loss for Wyoming.

“During his Senate tenure, Senator Enzi worked with Senate Democrats on reauthorization of Head Start early education and college aid programs. He valued educational access at all levels, and his career reflected that commitment.

“UW’s wonderful new undergraduate laboratory building (the Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility), which opened in 2016, bears his name, assuring that future generations of UW students will know of his amazing legacy.

“Naming the building after Senator Enzi was proposed by former Gov. David Freudenthal, who saw an opportunity to honor Enzi’s contribution to education and propel the state forward in science, technology, math and engineering (STEM). Senator Enzi played a key role in securing federal Abandoned Mine Lands funds to construct the $50 million building

“The University of Wyoming extends its deepest condolences to the Enzi family during this time of loss.”