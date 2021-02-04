Dan + Shay's "Glad You Exist" is a song of love and gratitude. The country duo dropped the new track on Friday (Feb. 5), another from a yet-to-be-announced album.

"There's a couple billion people in the world / And a million other places we could be, but you're here with me," goes the chorus, Shay Mooney singing over a light, poppy melody. "Take a moment just to take it in / 'Cause every high and every low led to this / I'm just so glad you exist."

Mooney and musical partner Dan Smyers co-wrote "Glad You Exist" with Ryan Lewis, Tayla Parx and Jordan Reynolds, per a press release.

"To us, "Glad You Exist" is more than just a song. It's a message of gratitude and hope," Dan + Shay write on Instagram. "A message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them all how grateful we are to be on the planet at the same time. It's truly remarkable when you think about it."

Smyers and Mooney had just begun an arena-headlining tour in March of 2020 when they were forced off the road by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've spent the majority of the past year, like many others, searching for answers and a sense of normalcy, but finding comfort in memories of better days (that we all know will return soon)," they admit, adding that "Glad You Exist" has new meaning after the past year.

"Throughout history, music has always had a special way of bringing people together, even when we are furthest apart," the pair add. "These words hold a special place in our hearts, and hopefully they will in yours too."

"Glad You Exist" follows "I Should Probably Go to Bed," Dan + Shay's eighth-straight country radio No. 1 single. Both songs, as well as "10,000 Hours," their collaboration with Justin Bieber, are expected to appear on their fourth studio album, though the details of the record have not yet been announced. Their most recent album is a 2018 self-titled project.

Dan + Shay are hoping to begin their arena tour again this fall, having rescheduled it to kick back off in September.