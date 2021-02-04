Correctional Officer at Torrington Prison Awarded Medal of Valor

A correctional officer at the prison in Torrington has been awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions during a 2019 stabbing, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

According to an agency news release, Officer Cullen Calderon was helping with the afternoon meal on Sept. 10, 2019, when an inmate began stabbing another inmate from behind.

Risking his own personal safety, Calderon wrestled the attacker to the ground and disarmed him.

"Calderon prevented the attacker from taking the life of another inmate and protected fellow staff from serious injury or death," the agency said. "(He) exhibited extraordinary bravery and valor in the line of duty, and, as evidenced by his actions, he deserves recognition for the courage he demonstrated."

