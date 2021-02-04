Gray Wolf Located in Northern Colorado Collared

Colorado Parks and Wildlife was able to spot a gray wolf in the Northern Colorado area in January. Officials were able to place a GPS tracker on the wolf after confirming that the animal was indeed a wolf that was traveling with another collared wolf that entered the state in 2019.

During the process, the wolf was able to get loose from the net and crossed into Wyoming. Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to subdue the wolf via helicopter with a net and tranquilizer. Officials stayed with the wolf until it was alert and mobile.

The wolf was given a health exam and has been deemed in good health. The four-year-old male weighs approximately 110 pounds. In November of 2020, a ballot issue passed to reintroduce wolves back into western Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife are currently working on a strategy for reintroduction.

Source: KDVR