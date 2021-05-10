Dan + Shay's 2021 The (Arena) Tour is a go! The country duo confirmed their 2021 tour plans on Monday (May 10), and even added two new stops to the trek.

Dan + Shay's arena tour will begin on Sept. 9, in Greenville, S.C., after sets at the North Dakota State Fair and Barefoot Country Music Fest in July and August, respectively. The "I Should Probably Go to Bed" singers will then traverse the country through Dec. 7 -- when they'll wrap with a show in Boston, Mass. -- playing three nights most weekends, with a brief break in mid-October.

Ingrid Andress and Memphis-based rockers the Band Camino will open all shows on Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour.

Tickets for Dan + Shay's newly announced The (Arena) Tour stops in Los Angeles and San Diego, Calif. -- on Oct. 15 and 16, respectively -- will go on sale on Friday (May 14) at 10AM PT, but pre-sales for both shows begin Monday at 10AM PT. Tickets for all other stops are on sale now; visit DanAndShay.com for more details.

Dan + Shay began their The (Arena) Tour in March of 2020, with two shows in Nashville and one in Columbus, Ohio -- all sold out. Their fourth stop, in Philadelphia, Pa., was among the first concerts postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; its postponement turned into the postponement of the rest of the tour, first to Summer 2020 and then to Fall 2021.

Dan + Shay released their newest track, "Glad You Exist," in February. It, along with their singles "I Should Probably Go to Bed" and "10,000 Hours" (a collaboration with Justin Bieber), are from a new album, expected this year. Details have not yet been announced, however.

Dan + Shay's 2021 The (Arena) Tour Dates:

Sept. 9 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 10 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 11 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 16 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Oct. 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 2 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Oct. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Oct. 17 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 21 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 28 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 29 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Nov. 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Nov. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 — Omaha, Neb. @ Chi Health Center

Nov. 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 20 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 21 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Dec. 3 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 4 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center at Hersheypark

Dec. 5 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Dec. 7 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

