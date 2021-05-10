Zac Brown Band Coming to Colorado This Fall

With the pandemic slowing down concerts are gearing up for the later part of 2021 in Colorado. Zac Brown Band has announced the Comeback Tour will be coming to Fiddler's Green Amphitheater this fall.

The Zac Brown Band Comeback Tour will be playing two nights at Fiddler's Green on Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18. Special guests on the Comeback tour include Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft.

Credit: AEG

Tickets to Zac Brown Band's Comeback Tour officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14 at Noon at AXS.com. You can get your tickets to the Comeback Tour early with a presale happening on Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with presale codeword "ZBBFIDDS" through AXS.com.

Source: AXS

