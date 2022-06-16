Denver Gets Snubbed From Being a Host City For the 2026 World Cup

The host cities have been announced for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There are a total of 16 cities throughout North America that will be playing host to a match. Unfortunately, Denver will not be one of them.

The breakdown of where those matches will be played are in 11 U.S. cities, three cities in Mexico, and two in Canada. The 206 FIFA World Cup cities are listed in the tweet below:

It was shocking to see that a city such as Kansas City, which has a smaller population than Denver, come away as a hosting city. The Kansas City metro population is approximately 2.17 million while the Denver metro population is just less than 3 million (approximately 2.96 million).

Denver also has a legendary venue that could have played host for a match within the city. Given the magnitude of the FIFA World Cup, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium could have been the obvious host. But this is not to be. Each of the U.S. cities selected to play host to a World Cup match will have the games played inside their corresponding NFL stadiums.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone had this to say about the cities selected to play host to matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

It's a historic day for U.S. Soccer and the entire American soccer community, from every corner of our grassroots all the way to the pros and our National Teams...Together with our good friends in Canada and Mexico, we couldn't be more excited to work with FIFA to host what we think will be the greatest World Cup in history. I want to congratulate all the bid cities that will host games. I know you will all do a fantastic job of sharing your world class stadiums, unique communities and culture, and amazing fans when the world comes to the North America in four years.

As someone that's a little disappointed Denver won't get to host a match, I can only imagine how the great Michael Scott from 'The Office' might have responded, "Congratulations bid cities, sorry your World Cup is so lame!"

