Exactly two months since the 2-year-old Cheyenne boy's body was found in a dumpster, Athian Rivera's official cause of death has not been released and no one has been charged with his death.

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid told KGAB Radio Monday that she's still waiting for the autopsy report to come back.

"These things could take longer than six to eight weeks, it could take shorter, it just all depends on the cases," said Reid.

Rivera's body was found after he was reported missing at an apartment complex on Feb. 19.

Cheyenne police have recommended 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb -- who'd been unlawfully living with Rivera's mother since August after allegedly strangling her in February 2020 -- be charged with murder and aggravated child abuse in Rivera's death, but the District Attorney's Office hasn't file charges in the case.

Lamb is being held without bond pending trial and bond revocation evidentiary proceedings in the strangulation case.

