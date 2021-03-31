Laramie County Coroner: ‘Nothing Back Yet’ in Athian Rivera Case

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid says her office is still waiting on autopsy results to come back on Athian Rivera, the missing 2-year-old Cheyenne boy whose body was found in a dumpster near his home at 514 Desmet Drive on Feb. 19.

"Nothing back yet," Reid told KGAB Radio Wednesday, adding that she didn't have any idea when to expect anything.

Reid says it's normal protocol for a case to take six to eight weeks for findings in determining the cause and manner of death.

Get our free mobile app

Police have recommended 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb -- who'd been unlawfully living with Rivera's mother since August after allegedly strangling her in February 2020 -- be charged with murder and aggravated child abuse in Rivera's death, but District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove's office has yet to file any charges in the case.

Lamb is being held without bond pending trial and bond revocation evidentiary proceedings in the strangulation case.

PREVIOUS RELATED STORIES: