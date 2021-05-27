Dierks Bentley and Live Nation revealed on Wednesday (May 26) that the Seven Peaks Music Festival will return on Labor Day weekend in 2021.

The three-day camping and music festival experience will take place in the mountainous Buena Vista, Colo., from Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5.

Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival debuted in 2018, and he spoke to Taste of Country at the inaugural festival, explaining his reasons for launching his own event.

"I love mountains. It’s selfish. I’m picking the bands I want to be here. I’m picking the location," he said. "And in a way, kind of picking the fans, picking the people that want to travel and are passionate about music and community and that’s who you have here."

Seven Peaks returned in 2019. Due to the pandemic, there was no festival held in 2020.

Bentley turned to social media to share his excitement for the upcoming festival.

"Save the date for this Labor Day weekend," the singer posted to Twitter on Wednesday. "Can't wait to see y'all."

In addition to musical performances from headlining artists, the festival will also offer camping and adventure experiences for attendees.

Ticketing and lineup information will be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans can follow Dierks Bentley and Seven Peaks Music Festival on social media to stay informed on the latest festival updates.

Bentley is staying busy in 2021. He will launch his 2021 Beers on Me Tour with Parker McCollum and Riley Green on Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour will take the "Gone" singer into late October.

The Best 2021 Country Music Festivals in One Place: