Cheyenne Fire Rescue Sees 32% Increase in EMS Calls in 2020

Without a doubt, 2020 was a difficult year for the men and women of Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

According to an annual report released Wednesday evening, Cheyenne firefighters responded to 11,427 calls for service last year. A whopping 79 percent (9,054) were emergency medical service calls, a 32 percent increase from 2019.

"You were asked to make sacrifices while expectations went on, regardless of the level of difficulty of the tasks placed on you," Chief John Kopper said in the report.

"You responded without wavering in the middle of a global pandemic, putting yourselves in harm's way more than usual," he added.

The report says COVID-19 was confirmed 120 times, was suspected 269 times, was unknown 2,452 times and was not a factor 4,279 times.