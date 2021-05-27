You Can Now Legally Drink on the Street in Downtown Cheyenne

It's now legal to walk around downtown Cheyenne with a cold one in hand.

The city's new open container law, which was amended by the governing body on April 12, went into effect today.

The ordinance permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries every year between the Thursday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.

During this time frame, open containers are allowed every day between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. in public spaces.

Additional information on the ordinance can be found below or by watching the following video.

What type of alcohol will be allowed?

Malt beverages and wine are the only types of alcohol allowed under the new open container ordinance. Hard liquor in open containers is not allowed.

Are glass bottles allowed?

No. Permitted alcohol must be in a plastic cup or container provided by an eligible business within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district. Glass containers are strictly prohibited.

What area is open container alcohol permitted?

Strictly within the DDA district boundaries. The DDA district is set forth in city ordinance and is bounded by House Avenue on the east, Snyder Avenue on the west, 22nd Street on the north, and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the south. It also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct that is bounded by Central Avenue on the east, Capitol Avenue on the west, Deming Drive on the south, and West 11th Street on the north. A map of the DDA district boundaries can be viewed at www.cheyennecity.org/DDA.

What type of liquor licensees are eligible to participate within the DDA boundary

Any business within the DDA district boundaries that owns a full retail, microbrewery, winery, or distillery liquor license is eligible to participate.

Be smart, be considerate

We ask the public and eligible participating businesses to properly dispose of empty plastic cups and containers.

Safety is a shared responsibility

Drink responsibly, get a ride home from a sober driver, and try to walk on areas designated for pedestrians, such as a walking lane, sidewalk, or crosswalk. Taking these small steps ensures our downtown remains a safe, clean, and fun environment for all!

Are there any other restrictions?

At this time, no. The ordinance does provide that additional restrictions on periods of time, boundaries of special areas or districts, beverage distribution, tracking, and event control may be established by resolution of the Governing Body.

Will open containers be allowed on holidays?

Possession of open containers will be allowed during every holiday within the time frame outlined by the amended city ordinance. Annual holidays during this time frame include the Fourth of July, Wyoming Statehood Day (July 10th), and Cheyenne Day during the week of Cheyenne Frontier Days (July 28th, 2021).

Where can I find more information about the amended ordinance?

The amended ordinance can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/clerk.