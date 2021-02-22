Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Denver to Open in 2021

Dierks Bentley is bringing his restaurant, Whiskey Row, to Colorado in 2021. According to 9 News, the groundbreaking ceremony at the restaurant's location is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23.

Sources say that Dierks Bentley will be at the groundbreaking ceremony at 1942 and 1946 Market Street in Lodo, which is across from Coor's Field. Dierks Bentley will be speaking at the ceremony, as well as other guests that include Denver's Mayor Michael Hancock, Downtown Denver Partnership President and CEO Tami Door, and Executive Vice President of Monfort Companies Kenneth Monfort. The construction of the building will be a two-story infill with an extended patio.

For those who have never been to Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, it has been described as an American gastropub that serves up award-winning food, drinks and nightlife. Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row Nashville menu includes burgers, salads, sliders and appetizers.

The Arizona location of Whiskey Row has won numerous awards from AZFoothils.com, including the include best country bar award eight years in a row, from 2013 to 2019.

Dierks Bentley said, "I couldn't be more excited about Whiskey Row now having a home in Denver." Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row currently has three locations in Arizona and one in Nashville. The Denver location is expected to open in late 2021.

